1,100 fans come out to see Cubs World Series Trophy

Cubs fan, young and old, waited hours for the opportunity to get a picture with the Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy.

Paiton Schultheis and Natalie Sullivan were the first two to arrive at 11:30 a.m., five and a half hours before the trophy was scheduled to arrive.

"It's a once in lifetime thing," Schultheis said.

"Hopefully not but maybe," chimed in Sullivan.

"We just really wanted to make sure we got to see it," Schultheis said.

Fans wrapped in lines inside the second floor ballroom of the IMU, down the hall into the basement, for that moment of history.

"It's unexplainable. You're waiting for it to get here. You're watching things get set up. They're playing everything on the big screen and you're just you're so ready to see it. You're not sure if it's real or if you're still dreaming that we won." Kari Tenborg said.

Tenborg arrived in line around 12:30. With her, life long Cubs fan, Terry Keefer.

"I've waited my whole life for this. It just can't get here soon enough," Keefer said.

The trophy will move it's way north to Cedar Rapids at the ice arena on Tuesday morning, that starts at 8 a.m.. It then heads to the Cedar Valley Sportsplex in Waterloo at 12:30.

The first 500 fans in line will receive a wristband, ensuring they will get to see the trophy.

