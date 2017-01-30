Building towards urban lifestyle

Just a block from the popular Cedar Falls Main Street, State Street is quickly becoming an urban island combining a big city feel with the value of small town Iowa.

Located near the Cedar River, the new development River Place offers loft apartments, shopping, and community work space.

Quickly expanding with a third building under construction, River Place is working to create a metropolitan lifestyle.

"It is easy for them to understand the downtown lifestyle. We feel like Cedar Falls can support it. We also feel like it is really attracting young people to stay in the area and retaining talent to stay in the area," said River Place Vice President of Residential Development Audrey Dodd.

River Place is driving more business to the Main Street District.

"Downtown is a built in amenity. Our tenants are steps away from the best eating, drinking, shopping establishments in the city, we feel," said Dodd.

But they are not done yet. Adding to the current buildings, River Place will build a fourth and final building in the adjacent parking lot. It is set to be completed in Summer 2018. The cul-de-sac in between the buildings will be a community plaza.

The sense of community is carrying over into a collaborative work space where small business owners can come together.

"We are trying to retain and bring in innovators, creatives, and business owners; all of those things will be important for Cedar Falls and growing a sustainable community and one where people want to live. We know people are choosing lifestyle before they even choose where they work," said River Place Vice President Sarah Bey.