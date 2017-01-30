Man arrested for hate crime after allegedly threatening to kill woman

Criminal complaints say 50-year-old Roy Hudson of Des Moines threatened to kill a woman by cutting her throat.

The complaints go on to say Hudson made the threats based on the woman's nationality and religion.

The incident happened at the Silver Spider inside of the Old Capitol Mall in Iowa City.

According to police the woman was working at the Silver Spider Saturday when Hudson allegedly made sexual comments to her, she rejected his comments telling him it was against her religion.

Hudson is charged with Harassment and Assault-Violation of Individual Rights which is a hate crime.

We spoke with Assistant United States Attorney Tony Morfitt about hate crimes.

"It enhances crimes under Iowa law, so you take a normal crime like an assault and then if it's motivated by race or hate it can bump up the penalties that apply to it," he told us.

Hudson is being held at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on a $3,500 bond.



