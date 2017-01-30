LifeServe Blood Center looking for Valentine's Day blood donations

Life Serve Blood Center is asking you to give a gift this Valentine's Day. They are asking for blood donations.

There are two upcoming opportunities to donate blood in the Cedar Valley.

-Hawkeye Community College Blood Drive, Monday, February 13, 2017 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Tama Hall, 1501 E. Orange.

-Cedar Falls Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 from 12:30 PM - 6:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St.

People can find more information at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903