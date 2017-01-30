Retrieving Freedom helps boy with autism get service dog

There's nothing quite like the bond between a boy and his dog, but in Jaxon Growden's case, this bond is much stronger.

Jaxon is a 10-year-old boy with autism who is getting a service dog in August.

Only a few things grab Jaxon's attention: His little sister, the KWWL camera, and Jax, a service dog he met earlier this month.

Jaxon's mother Marcy Growden believes a service dog would help her son, by keeping him safe and ultimately helping him become independent.

"I am not asking the dog to take care of him, I am just asking for another tool to help his life be better." said Marcy.

Jaxon has a dog at home, but his mother says he wants nothing to do with him. Marcy was shocked when Jaxon worked so well with Jax, saying the service dog would change their lives.

"This dog would open up a world for him that is nothing I imagined," said Marcy. "I mean you just get so used to your limitations that you accept them and you just make the best out of it."

Jaxon is ready to push his limits with a new service dog.

Marcy asked her son, "What would you like him to help you do?" Jaxon replied, "Give me help."

The family is working with Retrieving Freedom to get Jaxon a service dog by August, 2017. Jax could potentially be the one they bring home.

To learn more about Jaxon's service dog and the Retrieving Freedom Program visit https://www.retrievingfreedom.org/blog/post/help-jaxon-get-a-service-dog.