Bobcat escapes zoo

A bobcat is missing from the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Ollie, a nearly seven-year-old female bobcat, weighs about 25 pounds.

Ollie and two male bobcats were inside the exhibit when zookeepers did a routine check around 7:30 this morning.

When they returned three hours later to feed the animals, Ollie was gone.

They believe she escaped through a small tear in the mesh of the exhibit.

Zoo staffers are looking for Ollie, but they hope she'll return home seeking food and shelter.

They're asking people not to approach her, and to contact the zoo immediately if you see her.