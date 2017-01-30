IKEA recalling more than 30,000 beach chairs - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

IKEA recalling more than 30,000 beach chairs

IKEA is recalling more than 30,000 beach chairs, following reports of fingertip amputations and other injuries. 

The recall involved IKEA foldable beach chairs with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat. 

IKEA has received 13 reports worldwide of the chairs collapsing, including ten reports of injuries. 

Six of those injuries resulted in fingertip amputations. 

IKEA stores nationwide and online sold the chairs from February 2013 through December 2016. 

Consumers can return them to any IKEA store for a free replacement or full refund.

