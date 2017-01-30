Bus driver attacked, saved by passenger's cane

A Kansas City transit bus passenger takes matters into his own hands after he witnesses the bus driver being attacked.

The scary encounter happened early Saturday morning. A man attacked a female bus driver, grabbing her neck and face from behind. She starts to scream for help, and finally, a passenger on the bus steps in.

The driver runs off the bus, as the passenger beats the attacker with his cane, eventually breaking his cane on the man's back.

Kansas City Police were called to the scene and the attacker was arrested for assault.

The Kansas City transportation authority says the bus driver suffered minor injuries and had to undergo counseling.

Now they are on the hunt to thank this good Samaritan, and give him a new cane.