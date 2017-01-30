Iowa City man arrested for alleged hate crime

Iowa City Police officers have arrested a man for an alleged hate crime.

On Saturday, Jan. 28th, officers were dispatched to Old Capitol Mall, for a report of a man threatening others. That man, 50-year-old Roy Lane Hudson, allegedly made sexual comments toward one person.

When that person rejected the comments, stating it was against her religion, Hudson reportedly began to threaten her. He also allegedly made comments toward her religion and nationality.

Officers spoke with Hudson and took him into custody. He was then transported to the Johnson County Jail.

Hudson was charged with First Degree Harassment and Assault –violation of individual rights (Hate Crime – serious misdemeanor). Hudson also had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Des Moines Police Department for obstructing a court order.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident. There does not appear to be any further threat to the Iowa City area or residents.