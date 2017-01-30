Iowa gas prices fall 2 cents per gallon in past week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa gas prices fall 2 cents per gallon in past week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

GasBuddy reports prices in Iowa are now averaging $2.33 a gallon, and fell 2 cents a gallon during the last week.

The national average fell 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26 a gallon.

Prices Sunday were 53.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 0.6 cents per gallon lower than one month ago. During the last month, the national average has fallen 6.7 cents a gallon.


GasBuddy reports prices in and around the region as follows:


Quad Cities- $2.23/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.27/g.
Des Moines- $2.51/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.49/g.
Omaha- $2.35/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.35/g.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.