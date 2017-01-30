Iowa gas prices fall 2 cents per gallon in past week

GasBuddy reports prices in Iowa are now averaging $2.33 a gallon, and fell 2 cents a gallon during the last week.



The national average fell 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26 a gallon.



Prices Sunday were 53.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 0.6 cents per gallon lower than one month ago. During the last month, the national average has fallen 6.7 cents a gallon.





GasBuddy reports prices in and around the region as follows:





Quad Cities- $2.23/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.27/g.

Des Moines- $2.51/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.49/g.

Omaha- $2.35/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.35/g.