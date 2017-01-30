TONIGHT AT 10: Price of a Pill

This is a question that may have no easy answer.

Can you put a price tag on the cost of a life-saving drug?

What if your insurance premiums go up to help pay for the drug used to treat someone you'll never meet?

As Republicans work out a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, a big concern is cost. What will they do to drive down the cost of health care, particularly prescription drugs?

Many eastern Iowans are anxious for an answer because this is a budget issue for them.

It's definitely a budget issue for Linda Rodrigues from Dubuque.

She's taking a pill that she believes is saving her life. She has breast cancer and the drug keeps the cancer from spreading into her organs.

It could also cost her more than $10,000 this year.

Before insurance, the price tag for the drug is about $11,000/month.

KWWL has been investigating what goes into the cost and what can be done to make prescription drugs more affordable.

(We talked to a drug company, other experts and asked Iowa lawmakers a series of questions about drug costs... and whether they would support new legislation allowing the government to negotiate prices.)

