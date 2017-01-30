Woman loses consciousness, crashes truck into Waterloo fire station

A Waterloo woman was taken to a hospital after she crashed into Fire Station One in Waterloo around 8 this morning.

Firefighters say she was pulling into the fire station when she lost consciousness and slowly rolled into a closed overhead door.

She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Details about her name and her current condition have not yet been released.

Updated by Amanda Gilbert

