Woman loses consciousness, crashes truck into Waterloo fire station

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A Waterloo woman was taken to a hospital after she crashed into Fire Station One in Waterloo around 8 this morning. 

Firefighters say she was pulling into the fire station when she lost consciousness and slowly rolled into a closed overhead door. 

She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. 

Details about her name and her current condition have not yet been released. 

