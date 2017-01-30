World Series trophy in eastern Iowa this week

Cub fans no longer have to "wait till next year."

They just have to wait until this afternoon or tomorrow... and they'll have to wait in line.

The Cubs World Series trophy is in Iowa City at the Iowa Memorial Union from 5:00-6:30 p.m. tonight.

Tomorrow, the tour stops at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena from 8:00-9:30 a.m. before coming to the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo from 12:30-2 p.m.

You don't have to pay to take a picture with the trophy, but it will be first-come, first-served.

The Cubs recommend people getting there early as they've seen long lines at other stops. The team says they'll try to get as many people through as they can.