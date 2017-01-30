Black Hawk County may form minimum wage committee

Raising the minimum wage.

It's about to be discussed in another eastern Iowa county.

At tomorrow's Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors meeting, they may form a new committee to start researching the effects of raising the county's minimum wage.

Right now, the minimum wage in Black Hawk is $7.25.

This committee would form after four counties in Iowa, Including Johnson and Linn county, already raised their minimum wage.

The current minimum wage in Johnson county is $10.10.

It's gone up three times since 2015.

The minimum wage in Linn county is $8.25 and will go up again in January.

No word yet on what exactly could happen with Black Hawk county's minimum wage.

But we do know that plans to discuss the rate are in the county's agenda.

Governor Branstad is also currently considering raising the statewide minimum wage.

He thinks it might be better to have one statewide minimum wage, instead of different wages in different counties.