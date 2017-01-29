Update: Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Update: Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday night, police said.

More than one suspect had been arrested, the city's police department said in a tweet just before 10 p.m. ET.

A witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Police put up a security perimeter around the mosque and declined to comment to reporters about the incident, Reuters reported.

The situation was contained by 10:40 p.m. ET and people inside the mosque had been evacuated, police said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued his condolences late Sunday. "Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families," Trudeau said in a tweet.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, echoed Trudeau's comments. "Canadians will stand united, with you & against such hatred," she said in a tweet.

In June 2016, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

Quebec City police did not say whether they believed the shooting was motivated by anti-Islamic sentiments, but New York City police said the department was monitoring the situation and was beefing up security at mosques and other religious worship locations throughout the city.

*************************

Quebec City Police have confirmed via Twitter a shooting at a mosque in Quebec.

The shooting left people dead and wounded, the department said. Police would not confirm the number of dead or injured.

Two people have been arrested and the investigation continues, the department said.

Developing story - more to come