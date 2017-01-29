UNI wrestlers roll past Kent State 31-16 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI wrestlers roll past Kent State 31-16

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.
KENT, Ohio (KWWL) -

Number 18 UNI rolled over Kent State 31-16 in a road match that kept the Panthers perfect in the MAC Conference this season.

UNI got a kick start from Jay Schwarm opening the meet with a fall at 125 pounds. The Panthers added two more falls by Max Thomsen (149) and Bryce Steiert (165).

UNI improved to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in conference action with the win.

RESULTS: #18 UNI 31, KSU 16
125 - Jay Schwarm (UNI) pinned Cory Simpson (KSU), 1:38
133 - #10 Josh Alber (UNI) won by forfeit
141 - Chance Driscoll (KSU) dec. Tyler Willers (UNI), 5-2
149 - #8 Max Thomsen (UNI) pinned Tim Rooney (KSU), 4:48
157 - #30 Casey Sparkman (KSU) dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 7-3
165 - #10 Bryce Steiert (UNI) pinned Isaac Bast (KSU), 4:23
174 - #10 Taylor Lujan (UNI) dec. Jared Walker (KSU), 6-4
184 - #14 Drew Foster (UNI) maj. dec. Jerald Spohn (KSU), 14-1
197 - Stephen Suglio (KSU) maj. dec. Jacob Holschlag (UNI), 12-1
285 - Devin Nye (KSU) won by forfeit  

