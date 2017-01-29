UNI wrestlers roll past Kent State 31-16

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Number 18 UNI rolled over Kent State 31-16 in a road match that kept the Panthers perfect in the MAC Conference this season.

UNI got a kick start from Jay Schwarm opening the meet with a fall at 125 pounds. The Panthers added two more falls by Max Thomsen (149) and Bryce Steiert (165).

UNI improved to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in conference action with the win.

RESULTS: #18 UNI 31, KSU 16

125 - Jay Schwarm (UNI) pinned Cory Simpson (KSU), 1:38

133 - #10 Josh Alber (UNI) won by forfeit

141 - Chance Driscoll (KSU) dec. Tyler Willers (UNI), 5-2

149 - #8 Max Thomsen (UNI) pinned Tim Rooney (KSU), 4:48

157 - #30 Casey Sparkman (KSU) dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 7-3

165 - #10 Bryce Steiert (UNI) pinned Isaac Bast (KSU), 4:23

174 - #10 Taylor Lujan (UNI) dec. Jared Walker (KSU), 6-4

184 - #14 Drew Foster (UNI) maj. dec. Jerald Spohn (KSU), 14-1

197 - Stephen Suglio (KSU) maj. dec. Jacob Holschlag (UNI), 12-1

285 - Devin Nye (KSU) won by forfeit