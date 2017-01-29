Delta domestic flights grounded on 'automation issues', says FAA - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Delta domestic flights grounded on 'automation issues', says FAA advisory

Delta Air Lines U.S. domestic flights were grounded on Sunday evening due to automation issues, according to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration.

International flights were exempt from the halt.

Passengers stranded in airports took to social media, where a representative on Delta's official Twitter page told users the systems were down and that its IT department was working to rectify the situation.

A phone call to Delta outside office hours went unanswered.

Last week, a computer problem forced United Airlines to ground all domestic flights for about an hour.

