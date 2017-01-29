Iowa State wrestlers fall to top ranked Oklahoma State 34-3

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Oklahoma State topped Iowa State in nine of ten bouts as the top ranked Cowboys dominated in a 34-3 win. The loss marked the sixth straight for the reeling Cyclones.

Marcus Harrington provided ISU with their lone win on the afternoon. The redshirt sophomore picked up a takedown in the first 30 seconds of the match which proved to be the difference in a 3-2 win over Derek White.

The Cyclones don't return to the mat again until February 10 at Pittsburgh.

ISU v. OSU Match-by-Match

125: Nick Piccininni (OSU) dec. Kyle Larson (ISU), 8-2.

133: Kaid Brock (OSU) dec. Earl Hall (ISU), 7-4.

141: Dean Heil (OSU) dec. John Meeks (ISU), 8-5.

149: Anthony Collica (OSU) dec. Gabe Moreno (ISU), 3-0.

157: Davey Dolan (OSU) dec. Colston DiBlasi (ISU), 5-2.

165: Chandler Rogers Jordan Rogers(OSU) WBF Logan Breitenbach (ISU), 1:51.

174: Kyle Crutchmer (OSU) dec. Lelund Weatherspoon (ISU), 3-2.

184: Nolan Boyd (OSU) maj. dec. Carson Powell (ISU), 14-2.

197: Marcus Harrington (ISU) dec. Derek White (OSU), 3-2.

285: Austin Shafer (OSU) WBF Quean Smith (ISU), 3:50