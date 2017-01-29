Iowa State wrestlers fall to top ranked Oklahoma State 34-3 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State wrestlers fall to top ranked Oklahoma State 34-3

Posted: Updated:

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.
AMES (KWWL) -

Oklahoma State topped Iowa State in nine of ten bouts as the top ranked Cowboys dominated in a 34-3 win. The loss marked the sixth straight for the reeling Cyclones.

Marcus Harrington provided ISU with their lone win on the afternoon. The redshirt sophomore picked up a takedown in the first 30 seconds of the match which proved to be the difference in a 3-2 win over Derek White.

The Cyclones don't return to the mat again until February 10 at Pittsburgh.

ISU v. OSU Match-by-Match
125: Nick Piccininni (OSU) dec. Kyle Larson (ISU), 8-2.
133: Kaid Brock (OSU) dec. Earl Hall (ISU), 7-4.
141: Dean Heil (OSU) dec. John Meeks (ISU), 8-5.
149: Anthony Collica (OSU) dec. Gabe Moreno (ISU), 3-0.
157: Davey Dolan (OSU) dec. Colston DiBlasi (ISU), 5-2.
165: Chandler Rogers Jordan Rogers(OSU) WBF Logan Breitenbach (ISU), 1:51.
174: Kyle Crutchmer (OSU) dec. Lelund Weatherspoon (ISU), 3-2.
184: Nolan Boyd (OSU) maj. dec. Carson Powell (ISU), 14-2.
197: Marcus Harrington (ISU) dec. Derek White (OSU), 3-2.
285: Austin Shafer (OSU) WBF Quean Smith (ISU), 3:50

