Overtime win puts Black Hawks within striking distance of first place Sioux City

Bailey Conger lit the lamp over three minutes in to overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks topped Sioux City 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Conger's goal moved Waterloo within two points of the Musketeers on top of the USHL's Western Division standings.

After giving up the first two goals, the Black Hawks rallied with scores from Jackson Cates and Kevin Charyszyn about a minute and a half apart in the second period. Shane Bowers briefly gave the Hawks a 3-2 lead early in the third, but Marcel Godbout's late goal tied the game up, sending it to overtime, while setting up Conger's eventually game winning goal.

Robbie Beydoun earned his 18th win in net this season picking up 29 saves in the game.