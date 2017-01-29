4th person killed in Des Moines this year

Des Moines police are investigating a homicide after a resident found a neighbor dead in an apartment.

Police say officers were called Sunday afternoon to an apartment in north Des Moines.

A resident had noticed a window at the apartment was ajar on Thursday and were puzzled to see it was still open Sunday.

The resident checked and found a male person dead in the apartment.

Police spent Sunday examining the scene for evidence and interviewing neighbors.

Investigators hadn't made an arrest, and they declined to release the victim's name.

It was Des Moines' fourth homicide this year.