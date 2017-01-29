Area veterans protect American flag

Area veterans return to a protest site in Iowa City where American flags were burned.

Veterans showcasing their American pride and the American flag Sunday at the Ped Mall.

Several of the vets standing in the same spot where protesters burned the American flag.

Vets telling KWWL the protesters disrespected America and the flag.

They say they stand with Matt Uhrin, FedEx driver who attempted to save the flags, for stepping in to stop it.

"I've actually known Matt for several years, I support him, he is a true hearted veteran and he made the right call," said Curtiss Ainsworth, Cedar Rapids. "I think any veteran would have made that call and that sacrifice and put themselves out there like that, he walked into a group of people with no regard for himself, his safety or employers."

Ainsworth say the flag doesn't represent the government, it represents the people of the United States.

