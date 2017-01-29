Protesters rally at Eastern Iowa Airport

Several protesters are voicing concern at airports around the nation following President Trump's recent executive order to ban citizens from specific countries.

In Cedar Rapids, people passing through the Eastern Iowa Airport say nearly 200 people have been peacefully protesting outside since 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers say the protest is expected to wrap up around 7:00 p.m.

Protesters are holding signs and chanting phrases like, "no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here," and "2, 4, 6, 8, love still trumps hate."

Organizers say Eastern Iowa Airport officials have been accommodating by providing space for protesters to stand and chant outside, and they even let protesters come inside to get out of the cold and use the restroom.

Even though the Eastern Iowa Airport is not an international airport, protesters say they're doing it to send a message.