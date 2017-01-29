University of Iowa issues travel alert

The University of Iowa, along with several other colleges around the nation with a substantial foreign exchange student/faculty population, issued a travel alert.

University of Iowa dean of international programs, Downing Thomas, sent an e-mail reminding people the United States suspended the interview waiver program.

So, people traveling outside the United States who need to return will need more time.

Here's a look at the e-mail sent to students and faculty on Sunday...



For all international students and scholars:



Visa interview waiver program: the U.S. has suspended the visa interview waiver program. This means that if you will be traveling outside of the U.S. and need to apply for a new visa to return, you should allow plenty of time for visa processing as interview wait times are expected to increase significantly. You can review the appointment and processing times at the Department of State's website (https://travel.state.gov/content/visas/en/general/wait-times.html/).



For citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen:



Ban on entry to the U.S.: the executive order bans entry for at least 90 days for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. If you are from one of these countries, you can stay in the U.S. provided you maintain your current visa status.



Travel outside the U.S.: We strongly recommend that citizens of these seven countries not travel to any country outside of the U.S. at this time. If you do, you may not be able to reenter the country.



Late Saturday, a federal judge's order temporarily blocked deportations of those detained on entry to the United States following the executive order.



The University of Iowa has long recognized that a diverse and inclusive community is the foundation of a strong education. Each of you, regardless of your background or country of origin, is welcome in our community. You bring perspectives and experiences that, taken together, enrich the educational experience and prepare UI students to thrive in their lives and careers.



The latest information on the impact of the executive order can be found on the International Programs website: https://international.uiowa.edu/us-presidential-executive-orders-and-international-students-and-scholars

