Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

President Donald Trump on Sunday defended the new executive order on extreme vetting, saying in a statement: "We will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do while protecting our own citizens and voters."

He added: "This is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

He said his first priority "will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all of those who are suffering."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.