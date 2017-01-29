Protesters rally against Trump's immigration order in Dubuque

People in eastern Iowa are speaking out against President Trump's immigration order.

About 100 people came out to Washington Park in Dubuque to protest.

They held signs that read, 'No to Muslim ban.'

The executive order signed by Trump on Friday evening blocks citizens of seven countries with a Muslim majority from entering the U.S. for at least the next 90 days. Those countries are Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

It also bars refugees into the country for at least the next 120 days.

Trump says it's extreme vetting to protect the nation.

Some area Muslims are reacting to the order. "Like most of my fellow Americans, I'm saddened. I'm shocked," said Dr. Tauseef Khan, former president of the Tri-State Islamic Center.

He went on to say, "Of course everybody is on the edge. People are worried, they're concerned, but at the same time there is a lot of support from our friends. People that we know, people that we don't know. We've had people come to us, express their concern and support for us."

Dr. Khan also says the order goes against America's values.

Some organizations, like the ACLU have taken legal action against Trump's immigration order. A judge decided to temporarily block the order. However, the Department of Homeland Security and a White House adviser say the order is still in place.