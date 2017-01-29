'1984' sales soar after 'alternative facts,' Trump claims - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

'1984' sales soar after 'alternative facts,' Trump claims

In the wake of incorrect or unprovable statements made by President Donald Trump and some White House aides, one truth is undeniable: Sales are soaring for George Orwell's "1984."

Orwell's classic dystopian tale of a society in which facts are distorted and suppressed in a cloud of "newspeak" was in the top 5 on Amazon.com as of midday Tuesday.

The sales bump comes after the administration's assertions that Trump's inaugural had record attendance and Trump's unfounded allegation that millions of illegal votes were cast against him last fall.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway coined an instant catchphrase Sunday when she called Trump's claims about crowd size "alternative facts," bringing comparisons by some on social media to "1984."

Orwell's book has long been standard classroom reading.

