Des Moines police investigate stabbing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Des Moines police investigate stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Des Moines police investigate a downtown stabbing reported Sunday morning.

Officers were called to 4th Street around 2:00 a.m.

Police say a woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for several stab wounds, and witnesses say the victim may have also been hit by a car.

At last check, there is not word on the victim's condition, and police are looking for the alleged stabber.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.