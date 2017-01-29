Police: Man found dead in porta-potty - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Man found dead in porta-potty

Chicago (NBC) -

A man was found dead in a porta-potty Sunday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person down shortly after 6 a.m. and found the man lying inside the portable bathroom in the alley of the 1400 block of West Jonquil Terrace, according to Chicago Police. There were no visible signs of injury.

The man, whose exact age was not known, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

