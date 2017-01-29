Iowa bill seeks to help sexual assault victims

There's a bill in the Iowa Senate, and it's designed to let sexual assault victims file a no-contact order against attackers.

At last check, Iowa does not allow sexual assault victims file the orders against attackers.

Organizers of Senate File 22 say it would allow victims to feel safe from their attackers.

WHO-TV reporter Reid Chandler reported this story, and you can read and view it here: http://whotv.com/2017/01/28/bill-in-iowa-senate-seeks-to-help-victims-of-sexual-assault/