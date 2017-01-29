Winter Iowa Games holds 25th annual competition in Dubuque

Thousands of athletes from around the state are competing in the Winter Iowa Games in Dubuque.

At the Mystique Ice Area it's all about hockey. "We're playing hockey in the Iowa Games 2017," said 8-year-old Roman Wesler.

"We've won all three of our games and our one games today," added Jackson Panther of the Quad Cities.

It's the 25th year this Olympic-style event has taken place throughout the Dubuque community.

Athletes taking part in various sports like hockey, swimming, tennis, and volleyball at various locations, with some winning the gold medal in their division. "Cause we were playing hockey, when we were playing we did a good job, we skated well, we did all that," said Kasen Swanger of Waterloo.

Over at the Five Flags Center, it's all about the game of soccer for Kelsey Roxworthy, student at Central College in Pella. "I've been playing since I was a little girl. It's just a lot of fun. I like competition, I like making friends," she said.

It's also a chance to catch up with friends, year after year. "A lot of these teams, like in the adult division I've seen them come through the ranks. It's just a nice weekend," said Jeff Ransom, soccer commissioner for the event.

The Winter Iowa Games also will hold competitions in Cedar Rapids in February.

For more information, visit: http://www.iowagames.org/