Bipartisan support to clarify cigarette butts are litter - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bipartisan support to clarify cigarette butts are litter

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A bill that would clarify that cigarette and cigar butts count as litter is advancing at the Virginia General Assembly with bipartisan support.

The legislation, sponsored by Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul, makes clear in Virginia code that the butts count as litter.

Republican Del. Jackson Miller, a former police officer, said the legislation was needed because some judges are dismissing tickets for littering because they don't consider cigarette butts as trash.

The bill narrowly cleared a GOP-controlled House committee Wednesday, but still needs to pass the full House and the Senate before being sent to the governor.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.