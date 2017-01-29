FedEx driver: I would do it again

A Cedar Rapids man is being praised and also ridiculed for stopping an American flag-burning event during an Iowa City protest in the Ped Mall area.

Army veteran, Matt Uhrin, now works as a FedEx delivery driver, and he says he was just working when he saw a group of people start to burn an American flag.

As a veteran, Uhrin says he felt it was necessary to step in and douse the flames with his personal fire extinguisher he's required to have with him for work.

After dousing the flames, Uhrin says he noticed the group grabbing a second American flag they were trying to light on fire again, after covering it with fuel.

He stepped in again.

As a veteran, Uhrin tells KWWL the American flag is more than just a symbol, and he felt he was honoring the countless people who fought and died while serving for their country.

Several people expressed outrage and also support of Uhrin.

Uhrin says if he had the chance to stop an American flag-burning event again, he would do it.

According to police reports, the people involved in the flag burning were cited for open burning.

KWWL reporter Taylor Bailey talked to Uhrin this weekend, and we will be hearing from Matthew Uhrin coming up tonight on KWWL at 5 and 6.