Driver dies in rollover

A driver is dead after a rollover accident southwest of Maquoketa. 

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on 174th Avenue, south of 19th Street. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The report says this happened near a curve as the driver went off the roadway, going through a fence, rolling the vehicle 3 times.

When authorities arrived, the driver was pronounced dead. Their name is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

