Set to become governor soon, Reynolds doesn't seek spotlight

Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will soon become governor of Iowa, yet it's unclear how she wants to distinguish herself from Gov. Terry Branstad.

For weeks, Reynolds, 57, has avoided answering questions about specific plans once she's in charge.

It's an unusual style for a politician, but Reynolds it's simply a reflection of there being only one governor at a time.

Branstad is waiting to be confirmed as the next U.S. ambassador to China, a process that could take several weeks or longer.

Reynolds does intend to carry out all of Branstad's legislative initiatives if he leaves before the legislative session ends.

That includes cutting state funding for Planned Parenthood and removing the rights of public workers to bargain for their health insurance.

