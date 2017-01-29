Northwoods League baseball returning to Dubuque in 2019

Baseball is coming back to Dubuque, giving the Waterloo Bucks a potential Iowa rival in the process.

According to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald, the Dubuque Area Youth Baseball and Softball Club has announced it plans to bring a Northwoods League franchise to its new 30-acre, five-diamond complex that is currently in the works. The proposed complex would be located between Derby Grange Road and Asbury Plaza.

The Northwoods League features top NCAA players competing throughout the Midwest after their college seasons end during the summer. Waterloo is currently the only Iowa-based team in the 20-team league.

The new Dubuque team could begin playing in 2019.

