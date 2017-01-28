Iowa, minus star Peter Jok, throttles Ohio State 85-72

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Brady Ellingson came off the bench to score 17 points and Iowa pounded Ohio State 85-72 on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Reserve freshman Ryan Kriener had 14 for the Hawkeyes (12-10, 4-5 Big Ten), who won despite missing senior star Peter Jok -- who sat out to rest a nagging back injury.

Jok, the Big Ten's leading scorer at 21 points a game, had started 56 games in a row for the Hawkeyes. But Iowa played inspired in his absence, jumping ahead by 11 at halftime and getting its first 61 points from underclassmen.

Jae'Sean Tate scored 17 to lead the Buckeyes (13-9, 3-6), who fell to 1-4 on the road after an effort that resembled an 89-66 loss at Wisconsin two weeks ago.

Ohio State, which trailed by as much as 20, let Iowa shoot 50 percent and needed a late run made the final score as close as it was.

