Federal judge stays refugee ban

Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

The Brooklyn judge issued the stay Saturday night on President Trump's executive order that bans people from coming into the United States from a number of Muslim countries.

The ruling was on a habeas corpus petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of people stopped in at JFK Airport in New York City.

The American Civil Liberties Union estimates it will affect between 100 and 200 people detained at or in transit to U.S. airports.

It will not, however, stay the president's entire order.