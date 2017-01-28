Des Moines protesters express pipeline concern

Des Moines protesters voiced their concern after President Donald Trump cleared the way for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Protesters who got their reprieve under President Obama are now facing a new problem under President Trump.

In an executive order his first week in office, he approved moving forward with the project.

Protesters say they're focused on how many demonstrations are happening around the nation and not necessarily President Trump being in office.

"Nothing survives without water, and that's what's at stake. All pipelines leak as the cliche goes, it's not a matter of if, but when," one protester said.

"Now they're telling us that this pipeline that they want to start flowing through is going to be safe, I'm not sure," another protester added.

Weather conditions are getting worse in North Dakota, and the Standing Rock Tribal Council asked protesters in camps to leave because of the cold weather and the potential for flooding.

