Surging Northern Iowa wins fifth straight

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Klint Carlson made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and surging Northern Iowa defeated Drake 71-63 on Saturday.

The Panthers (10-11, 5-5) lost their first five Missouri Valley Conference games but now have won five in a row.

Jeremy Morgan, making 8 of 10 free throws, scored 16 points, and Bennett Koch also scored 16 points, on 7-of-8 shooting, for Northern Iowa, which made 20 of 27 free throws to 7 of 10 for Drake.

Ore Arogundade had three 3-pointers and 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (7-15, 5-5), who had a five-game home winning streak snapped.

An 8-0 run with a 3-pointer from Carlson and a basket and 3-pointer from Luke McDonnell gave the Panthers the lead for good at 44-37 with 10:45 left. Arogundade made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to four with just under eight minutes left but Northern Iowa answered with a 12-5 run to lead by 11 and Drake wouldn't get closer than eight.