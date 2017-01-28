Vanderbilt tops Iowa State 84-78 in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Luke Kornet scored 21 points, and Vanderbilt stopped a skid by holding off Iowa State 84-78 Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Commodores (10-11) came in having lost five of their last six in the Southeastern Conference. The one win was an upset at then-No. 19 Florida a week ago only to blow a 15-point lead in a loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night.

It didn't look good in the first half as Iowa State (13-7) jumped out to an 11-point lead.

The Commodores tied it at 33 going into halftime, and then they controlled the second half leading by as much as 15 in pulling out a much-needed win.

Nolan Cressler added 20 points, Jeff Roberson had 16 and Matthew Fisher-Davis 14 before fouling out.

Monte Morris led Iowa State with 25 points before fouling out.