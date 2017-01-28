People celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

It's a celebration for the Chinese New Year.

More than 400 people in the Tri-state area celebrating the holiday tradition at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

"The Chinese New Year, you are with the family and a lot of people around you so this is the best place to be," said Shiara Farina.

In china, and other countries around the world people are welcoming the year of the rooster, which represents different traits for those born in the year. "Rooster this is the rooster year...rooster always represents diligence and working hard," said Carissa Sun, executive director of the Confucius Institute.

It also represents honesty, intelligence and confidence.

It's also about remembering the history of farming in china, and praying for a good harvest season.

For Farinah who moved to the area about seven years ago, this is about not forgetting who she is. "It's very unfortunate for us that we are away from the family, but this celebration give us opportunity to introduce our kids, our ancestors because we are Chinese," she said.

It's also an opportunity for others to learn about another culture.

Many celebrations just starting for the new year. Many people will continue celebrating for the next two weeks.