Regents president: Tuition should rise no more than incomes

Iowa Board of Regents President Bruce Rastetter says he would like to see tuition at state universities rise no faster than the average income of Iowa residents.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2jAYtSa ) that Rastetter made the remarks Friday during and after his appearance on Iowa Public Television's "Iowa Press." A Register reporter was among those who questioned Rastetter for the segment.

Rastetter says any tuition increase higher than the rise in average state income would dramatically affect Iowa families' ability to access the public universities.

Rastetter says that's his personal position, not a board initiative.

The board, which oversees state universities, had already agreed to seek a 2 percent tuition increase next fall if the state's appropriation also rises 2 percent.