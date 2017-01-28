Celine Dion joining 'The Voice' as a mentor

#TeamGwen just got some serious star power on "The Voice."

It was announced Friday that super songstress Celine Dion is coming on board for season 12 as a mentor on Gwen Stefani's team.

"Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @NBCTheVoice as #TeamGwen's advisor for Battles! #TheVoice -Céline," Dion tweeted along with a photo of her and Stefani.

The pair also appeared on "Today" together, singing each others praises.

"Everybody is going to be so mad -- the other coaches -- that I got you," Stefani said. "Yes! So excited."

"I know Gwen very well," Dion said of their friendship. "I know her career, I know how beautiful she is."