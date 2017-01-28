Memo: Furlough day planned for Iowa courts in May - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Memo: Furlough day planned for Iowa courts in May

(AP) -

The state's court system will close for a day later this spring to help close a $400,000 budget gap.

The Des Moines Register cites (http://dmreg.co/2jAvgXf ) a memo sent to Judicial Branch personnel on Friday in reporting that the state's court system will go on furlough May 26.

Court Administrator David Boyd says clerk of court and other offices will be closed the Friday before Memorial Day, and 1,446 judicial employees will not be paid.

Boyd says judges and magistrates will work that day with no pay cut.

The shortfall is a result of cuts the Legislature is poised to approve and send to Gov. Terry Branstad.

The adjustments were drafted after revenue forecasts for the fiscal year came up lower than expected.

