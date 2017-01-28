Police: Man stole skid loader to free stuck stolen truck

A Sioux City man has been charged after police say he stole a skid loader in an attempt to free a stolen pickup truck stuck on railroad tracks.

The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jI807u ) the incident happened Thursday, when police say 36-year-old Nicholas Shannon Penny drove the stolen truck over tracks and became stuck.

Police say Penny then walked to a nearby Bobcat dealership and stole one of the dealership's skid loaders.

Police say he damaged a fence when he drove the skid loader through it and also damaged the loader's door, causing about $3,000 in damage.

Penny remained Saturday in the Woodbury County Jail on theft, burglary and criminal mischief charges.

His public defender did not immediately return a message left Saturday seeking comment.