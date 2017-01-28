Police: Man stole skid loader to free stuck stolen truck - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Man stole skid loader to free stuck stolen truck

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A Sioux City man has been charged after police say he stole a skid loader in an attempt to free a stolen pickup truck stuck on railroad tracks.

The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jI807u ) the incident happened Thursday, when police say 36-year-old Nicholas Shannon Penny drove the stolen truck over tracks and became stuck.

Police say Penny then walked to a nearby Bobcat dealership and stole one of the dealership's skid loaders.

Police say he damaged a fence when he drove the skid loader through it and also damaged the loader's door, causing about $3,000 in damage.

Penny remained Saturday in the Woodbury County Jail on theft, burglary and criminal mischief charges.

His public defender did not immediately return a message left Saturday seeking comment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.