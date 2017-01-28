Vehicle rolls, driver thrown in Jackson County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vehicle rolls, driver thrown in Jackson County

Posted: Updated:
JACKSON COUNTY (KWWL) -

Police responded to a vehicle rollover late Friday night in which the driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the 400 block of Union Street in LaMotte around 11:43 p.m.

They say Mackenzie Bullock, 20, was travelling westbound on Union Street when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled several times and Bullock was ejected.

Bullock was treated at the scene by paramedics and later transported to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. The accident in still under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

