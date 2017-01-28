Following Detainment, 'Refugees Welcome' Protest Erupts at JFK Airport

A group of protesters mobilized at John F. Kennedy Airport following the detainment of two Iraqi refugees Saturday morning.

The demonstrators held homemade signs that read "No ban, no wall" and "Refugees welcome" in front of Terminal 4's international arrivals area Saturday afternoon. One sign even called for President Trump's impeachment and the deportation of the first lady.

"We're here to tell Trump that we are not going anywhere," said lawyer and refugee advocate Jacki Esposito, who helped organize the protest. "Today is the beginning of a long opposition from us, and our neighbors all over the country."

Within hours, several groups of protesters gathered at the airport as word of the demonstration spread like wildfire through social media.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance also joined the protest, drawing attention to the anti-Muslim violence suffered by their Sikh and non-Muslim brown drivers.

"Today, drivers are joining the protest at JFK Airport in support of all those who are currently being detained #NoBanNoWall," the nonprofit organization tweeted.

U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler and Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez met with Customs and Border Patrol supervisors at the airport as the two worked to provide legal access to the detainees.

The detainment comes just a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily closing U.S. borders to refugees of Muslim-majority nations for 90 days, and for Syrian refugees, indefinitely.

The order also suspended a program that last year in the U.S. resettled 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression and religious prejudice.