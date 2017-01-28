Iowans take part in March for Life - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowans take part in March for Life

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -

Many eastern Iowans are headed back home after taking part in the March for Life demonstration in Washington D.C.

More than 200 people from the Dubuque area joined thousands of others rallying against abortion at the nation's capital on Friday.

The group includes students from area schools including West Dubuque, Beckman, Cascade, Aquin, Mazzuchelli, Seton and Loras College.

Speakers at this year's event included Vice President Mike Pence, and Senator Joni Ernst.

