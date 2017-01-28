Former Greek Orthodox church in Dubuque torn down

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- The ornate building that had long served as the St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church has been torn down.

The Telegraph Herald reports the move came earlier this week, a little more than a month after parish officials announced a move to a new home.

The building had been vacant since August 2014, when church officials found structural issues. Roof trusses were damaged by decades of ice and snow, and cracks were visible in the ceiling. St. Elias services were moved to Hillcrest Family Services.

In early December, church officials announced they would move to the former Grandview United Methodist Church building.