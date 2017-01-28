Father and son face charges for marijuana grow operation

A Dubuque father and son are facing multiple charges after police find a marijuana growing operation at an apartment.

According to court documents, police went to the home on the 500 block of Central Avenue after getting a complaint that the home smelled of marijuana.

Once getting a search warrant, police found drug paraphernalia, also marijuana wax.

Mark Puccio, 48, is charged with manufacture of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

The son, Colton Puccio, 19 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday.